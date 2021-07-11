WATERTOWN — Joseph M. Bailey, 79, of 1807 Durango Drive, The Villages, Fla., was charged by city police Friday with public lewdness.
According to police records, Mr. Bailey intentionally exposed his penis at 2:08 p.m. Friday in Thompson Park in the presence of other people.
Mr. Bailey was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Amber M. Come, 33, of 405 Arsenal St., was charged by city police Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, on Saturday evening, Ms. Come yelled profanities around the Samaritan Medical Center emergency room lobby, causing annoyance and alarm for the other patients and families in the area.
Ms. Come was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
