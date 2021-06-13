WATERTOWN — Arthur H. Boughton, 50, of 447 Arsenal St., was charged by city police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
At about 10:41 p.m., Mr. Boughton was at his listed residence, which he shares with Dennis Boughton, when he allegedly ripped a door from its frame. He was arrested shortly after, taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Regina B. Drake, 23, of 409 Academy St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police Friday with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, false personation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.
The false personation charge stems from Ms. Drake allegedly giving false personal information to a police officer during a traffic stop along Hycliff Drive on Friday. She was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
