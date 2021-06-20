WATERTOWN — Ryan H. Rickett, 22, of 116 North Indiana Ave., Apt. 1, was charged by city police Saturday with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
According to police records, Mr. Rickett allegedly took a brown Mitsubishi Outlander from the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot without the owner’s permission at about 10 p.m. Friday.
Mr. Rickett was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket for his charge.
On Friday, Mr. Rickett had been charged with driving the Mitsubishi with a suspended registration, as well as speeding and a number of traffic and equipment infractions. Mr. Rickett was also charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in Friday’s incident.
He was given a number of traffic tickets for those charges.
Brandon M. Cronce, 29, who is a homeless city resident, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Cronce illegally entered an apartment at 607 Holcomb St. at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. While there, Mr. Cronce broke a mirror, light fixture, doorknob and other items belonging to the apartment’s resident.
Mr. Cronce was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Miguel R. Jahkem, 19, of 108 Court St., Apt. 404, was charged by city police Saturday with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol combined, driving without a license and a traffic infraction.
According to police records, Mr. Jahkem had a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of 0.06%, below the legal limit. Because he is under the age of 21, Mr. Jahkem can be charged with any BAC above 0.00%. Police did not specify the drug Mr. Jahkem is alleged to have combined with alcohol.
He was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Narciso Martinez, 25, of 358 West Lynde St., Apt. B, was charged by city police Saturday with disorderly conduct for allegedly obstructing traffic.
Police records state that Mr. Martinez was walking up the westbound lane of Black River Parkway at about midnight Saturday, causing oncoming traffic to stop and forcing motorists to pull into the opposite lane.
Mr. Martinez was under the influence of alcohol when he was charged, police said. He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Kyle G. Hanna, 34, of 550 Coffeen St., was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree criminal impersonation.
Police records say that on May 7, at the Best Western on Washington Street, Mr. Hanna allegedly identified himself to police as Jason E. Hanna, 38, in order to hide the fact that he has warrants out for his arrest.
Mr. Hanna was arrested at the Black River Apartments building on Coffeen Street and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and held pending arraignment. Mr. Hanna has a warrant for his arrest out from state police.
