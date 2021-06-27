WATERTOWN — Seath A. Sebring, 32, of 7574 Route 44 East, Mt. Washington, Ky., was charged by city police Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 1:18 a.m., Mr. Sebring engaged in a fight with Jason Vivyan outside Whistler’s Tavern on Public Square.
Mr. Sebring was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Warrant checks showed Mr. Sebring has an active arrest warrant out of Miami County, Ohio, but extradition was denied.
Jacob T. House, 18, of 43561 Lewisburg Road, Natural Bridge, was charged by city police Friday with third-degree grand larceny.
According to police records, at 6:51 p.m. on March 28 at an apartment at 502 Academy St., Mr. House stole $3,400 in cash from Pearl Holmes.
After an investigation, police arrested Mr. House at 5:01 p.m. Friday at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Jamie J. McCauley, 50, of 25722 Route 12, was charged by city police Friday with two counts of second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 5 p.m. on June 17, Ms. McCauley threw a cup of liquid at two women in the Burger King on State Street.
Mr. McCauley was arrested at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with two appearance tickets for her charges.
Robert J. Gould, 51, of 114 Franklin St., Apt. 206, was charged by city police Friday with fourth-degree arson and criminal mischief.
According to police records, on June 12 at the Marcy parking lot on Polk Street, Mr. Gould set fire to a Confederate flag affixed to the bed of a 1998 Dodge 1500 truck belonging to Seth A. LaBarge.
Mr. Gould’s actions damaged the rear drivers-side tail lamp and quarter panel on Mr. LaBarge’s truck. The damage included a melted tail-light cover and damaged paint, which cost a total of $310.60 to repair.
Mr. Gould was arrested at his apartment Friday, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets.
