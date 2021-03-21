WATERTOWN — Tashina M. Thompson, 26, of 2428 N. 29th St., Philadelphia, Penn., was charged by city police Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, at about 12:29 a.m. Sunday morning at 1204 Superior St., Apt. H10, Ms. Thompson cut the power cord of a 20-inch Areospeed brand box fan with a value of $20 during a domestic incident with Gino McCoy.
Ms. Thompson was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending video arraignment.
Bryant C. Bearfield, III, 35 of 8565 Jackson Loop, Apt. D, Fort Drum, was charged by city police Saturday with driving while intoxicated and an unsafe turn for failing to signal.
According to police documents, Mr. Bearfield refused to submit a chemical test to determine his blood alcohol content, or BAC.
Mr. Bearfield was released to the custody of military police with an appearance ticket to return to the City Court at a later date.
Schevon W. Reece, 37, of 356 North Colorado Ave., Lower Apt., was charged by city police Friday with third degree criminal trespass.
According to police reports, Mr. Reece was arrested at City Hall at about 3:45 p.m. Friday, for an incident that occurred at 3 a.m. on March 2 at 354 North Colorado Ave. Police say Mr. Reece unlocked the front door and entered that residence, belonging to Dylan M. Eisenhauer, without permission.
Mr. Reece was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with a summons to appear in City Court at a later date.
Michelle R. House, 53, of 559 LeRay St., was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a license and a traffic violation.
According to police records, Ms. House was given an appearance ticket for her charges and released on scene.
