Blotter: Watertown police activity for Sunday, March 28
- WATERTOWN — Brandon M. Cronce, 29, of 32 Maywood Terrace, was charged by city police Saturday with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny. According to police records, Mr. Cronce stole Sharon Perry’s debit card at about 1:34 a.m. on March 18 at his house. He then withdrew $200 via an ATM from her account with the card and without her permission. Mr. Cronce was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket. Cole P. Lepper, 22, of 138 Winthrop St., Apt. 1, was charged by city police Saturday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic infraction. According to police records, at about 11:56 p.m., Mr. Cronce was driving in the 200 block of Stone Street when he failed to yield the right of way properly. Police then found that Mr. Cronce does not have a valid drivers license. Mr. Cronce was given an appearance ticket to return to City Court at a later date. Dustin J. Patchen, 31, of 109 Woodlawn Ave., Glen Park, was charged by city police Saturday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic infraction. According to police records, Mr. Patchen was driving in the 800 block of West Main Street when police saw him speeding. They then found that Mr. Patchen does not have a valid drivers license. Mr. Patchen was given a ticket to return to City Court at a later date.
