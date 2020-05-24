WATERTOWN — Aleshia N. Reed, 27, of 845 Starbuck Ave., was arrested early Saturday morning at 12:11 a.m. Mrs. Reed was arrested after police allege she yelled at uniformed police officers after being asked to quiet down repeatedly. Police say Mrs. Reed said she could not be arrested at her place of residence without a warrant. For this incident, Mrs. Reed was charged with disorderly conduct, processed and given an appearance ticket.
Later that morning, at 2:41 a.m., police allege that Mrs. Reed broke a decorative porcelain elephant figurine, which belonged to her husband Shawn Reed, during a domestic incident.
Mrs. Reed was charged with criminal mischief for the intentional destruction of property for this incident. She was processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Damien T. Finnegan, 23, of 24554 Perch Lake Rd., was arrested on Friday at 7:29 p.m. Police allege that Mr. Finnegan trespassed in the apartment of Janice Rivera at 10:20 p.m. on May 18.
Mr. Finnegan was charged with second degree criminal trespass.
Mr. Finnegan was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for August 24 at the Watertown City Court.
Maryann L. Robinson, 30, of 328 Clay St, was arrested on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Police allege that Ms. Robinson also trespassed in the apartment of Janice Rivera at 10:20 p.m. on May 18.
Ms. Robinson was charged with second degree criminal trespass and second degree harassment for physical contact. She was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for August 24 at the Watertown City Court.
Chrystle L. Robinson, 31, of 328 Clay St., was arrested on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Police allege that Ms. Robinson also trespassed in the apartment of Janice Rivera at 10:20 p.m. on May 18. Ms. Robinson. Police say that Ms. Robinson also punched Ms. Rivera in the head several times. She was charged with second degree criminal trespass and second degree harassment for physical contact. She was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for August 24 at the Watertown City Court.
(1) comment
If only they could have just gone to a bar and tossed back a few.
