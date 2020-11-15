WATERTOWN — Rennie R. Frizzell, 47, of 122 North Rutland St., was charged by city police Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Frizzell took a Lawnman brand mower, valued at $50, from Amanda. L. Fuller, 31, on Oct. 3.
Mr. Frizzell was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Ronald A. Murray, Jr., 36, of 31569 Burt Rock Road, Cape Vincent, was charged by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and appearing in public under the influence of narcotics or drugs.
According to police records, police received a report from a citizen that Mr. Murray was walking in and out of traffic along the 800 block of Arsenal Street at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found Mr. Murray was under the influence of methamphetamine and was in possession of 1.8 grams of meth.
Mr. Murray was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Meghan A. Clement, 42, of 100 Joseph Lonsway Drive, Apartment 114A, Clayton, was arrested by city police Sunday on a bench warrant.
According to police records, Ms. Clement was arrested at an address along the 400 block of Lillian Street.
She was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending a video arraignment.
