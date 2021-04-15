WATERTOWN — Douglas S. Hinton, 45, 170 Academy St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct.
Mr. Hinton was allegedly observed yelling and screaming in front of two 1-year-old children, causing them to cry. He had been held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Keegan R. Dick, 27, 539 Stone St., was charged by city police Sunday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and moving from a lane unsafely.
Mr. Dick was allegedly driving a 2005 black Chevrolet when he committed the offense, having in effect 15 suspensions and 13 scoffs. He was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
