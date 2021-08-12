WATERTOWN — Crystal L. Hutt, 45, of 1030 Arsenal St., Apt. 413, was charged by city police Wednesday with false personation and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
Police say that at about 12:34 p.m. on Aug. 3, during a traffic stop on High Street, Ms. Hutt allegedly gave a police officer a false name when asked and then warned not to do so. She also allegedly prevented a police officer from conducting an investigation by locking her doors and driving away after being told she was not free to leave.
Ms. Hutt was arrested Wednesday, processed and then held in jail on a Jefferson County bench warrant.
