WATERTOWN — Lucius P. Percy, 26, 243 Sterling St., was charged by city police with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespassing.
According to a police report, Mr. Percy broke open the front door of 243 Sterling St., and entered the residence on Wednesday, violating a valid stay-away order issued to protect Robin Bailey, who was inside at the time.
Mr. Percy was arrested at about 7:05 p.m., taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Joshua J. Wiebe, 21, 424 Arsenal St., was charged by city police with criminal possession of a firearm on Wednesday.
Mr. Wiebe allegedly possessed a .45-caliber Ruger model 1911 pistol without having a valid concealed weapons permit.
He was taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
