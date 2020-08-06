WATERTOWN — Xavier M. Kyle, 27, 1202 Superior St. G14, was charged by city police with petit larceny after he allegedly left Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street with a TotalWireless cellphone without attempting to pay.
Mr. Kyle allegedly took the cellphone back in June, but he was arrested Wednesday.
He was advised of the arrest at the Jefferson County Jail because he was already incarcerated.
