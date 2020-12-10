WATERTOWN — Matthew JL Askerneese, 24, 260 E. Main St., was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
At about 8 a.m. on Nov. 26, Mr. Askerneese was at his listed residence when he allegedly waved a knife close to Jon Askerneese’s face and threatened “to gut him,” according to a police report. Matthew Askerneese also allegedly threw the victim’s phone at a wall, causing it to shatter.
He was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and held in jail pending a video arraignment hearing.
