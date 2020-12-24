WATERTOWN — Ross R. Pierce, 35, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after allegedly having two debit cards that didn’t belong to him.
On Dec. 10, Mr. Pierce allegedly possessed the two active debit cards that belonged to Keva Shenk.
He was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
John J. Whewell, 37, 25791 Route 37, was charged by city police Wednesday with petit larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny after he allegedly stole items from parked vehicles in a restaurant parking lot.
At about 6:45 p.m. at Tully’s restaurant on Arsenal Street, Mr. Whewell allegedly stole five Sam’s Club gift cards totaling $100 and a military ID from Nicholas Ornt’s vehicle in the parking lot.
He also allegedly stole two USAA credit cards from Anna Bowman’s vehicle, which was parked in the lot as well.
He was arrested at about 9:15 p.m. and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Mr. Whewell was on parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.