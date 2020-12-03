WATERTOWN — James E. Christian, 43, 314 N. Indiana Ave., was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after allegedly possessing nearly 17 grams of meth.
At about 11:36 p.m. on Boyd Street, Mr. Christian allegedly possessed 16.78 grams of meth with the intent to sell it, based on the weight and lack of drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.
Mr. Christian was arraigned and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after officers discovered an active warrant out for him.
Phillip M. Thomas, 33, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
At about 7:37 p.m. on North Hamilton Street, Mr. Thomas allegedly got into an argument with the protected party.
He was arrested shortly after and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
