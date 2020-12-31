WATERTOWN — Aswad MS Khadijah, 41, of 321 William St., was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing.
On Dec. 27, Mr. Khadijah allegedly imprisoned a woman and held a machete against her, threatening to kill her with it while at his residence.
He was arrested Wednesday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Jared M. Thomas, 24, of 323 S. Massey St., was charged by city police Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest after he allegedly kicked a door at a residence on East Main Street.
Mr. Thomas was arrested Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m., coming after he allegedly kicked the door, then pulled his hands away from officers as they attempted to handcuff him.
He was processed in jail and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.