WATERTOWN — Jawanza K. Stark, 47, 444 S. Meadow St., was charged by city police Wednesday with petit larceny and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
At about 11:30 a.m., Mr. Stark allegedly choked a woman during a domestic incident at his listed residence. He also allegedly stole an iPhone from the woman. The phone was worth $313.99, according to a police report.
