WATERTOWN — Edward F. Perkins III, 31, of 13101 County Route 5, was charged by city police Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly broke a windshield with a rock.
At about 11:05 p.m. on Nov. 20, Mr. Perkins, on California Avenue, allegedly threw a rock at a 2013 Dodge Challenger, which belonged to Leonard Gray. The rock caused the windshield to shatter completely.
Mr. Perkins was processed in jail and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Patrick N. Hayes, 21, of 404 Arsenal St., was charged by city police Wednesday with petit larceny after he allegedly stole his neighbor’s food delivery.
At about 8:30 p.m. on Arsenal Street, Mr. Hayes allegedly stole his neighbor’s two subs, pizza logs and chicken wings from Home Deli. He was arrested shortly afterward and later released from jail with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Samuel Rosa, 68, of 113 W. Main St., was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt after she allegedly violated an order of protection.
Mr. Rosa allegedly made contact with the protected party via phone at around 9:35 a.m.
He was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing in City Court.
