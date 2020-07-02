WATERTOWN — Kevin Gonzalez, 29, 316 Waltham St. Lower, was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly left a 7-year-old unattended at his home.
On Saturday, June 27, Mr. Gonzalez is alleged to have left the child at home at around 3:45 a.m. The child, according to a police report, woke up and went outside to look for Mr. Gonzalez before being found by a neighbor.
Mr. Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday evening, processed and released with a ticket to appear before city court on September 21.
Tina L. Scanlon, 51, 134 Union St. 4, was charged by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after she possessed a white substance that tested positive for cocaine on Wednesday.
Ms. Scanlon was arrested, processed and then released with a ticket to appear before city court on October 7.
