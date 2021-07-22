WATERTOWN — Bill H. Bailey, 50, listed as homeless, was charged by city police Tuesday with forcible touching and second-degree burglary.
Police say that at about 2:05 a.m. Monday, Mr. Bailey is alleged to have unlawfully entered and remained in a dwelling on West Main Street that belongs to Margaret F. Miner. He also allegedly forcibly rubbed his hand on her butt.
Mr. Bailey was arrested Tuesday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Raimundo Marteliz, 53, 405 Arsenal St., Upper Apt., was charged by city police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Police say that at about 11 p.m. Wednesday at 300 Arsenal St., Mr. Marteliz allegedly possessed heroin and attempted to discard it during a foot pursuit with police.
He also had a warrant out for his arrest. He would end being charged with petit larceny and second-degree burglary. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Public Square and stole a Dewalt 20-volt battery.
He was arrested and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
