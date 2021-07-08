WATERTOWN — Kimberly A. Gumm, 40, 125 Scio St., was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny after she allegedly stole groceries from Byrne Dairy on Coffeen Street.
Police say that at about 4 a.m. Monday, Ms. Gumm allegedly stole $43.06 worth of groceries from the store.
She was arrested roughly thirty minutes later and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Nathan J. Smith, 29, 1429 Gill St., Apt. 453A, was charged by city police Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly prevented a woman from dialing 911 during a domestic incident.
Mr. Smith allegedly prevented the woman from calling 911 at about 3:33 a.m. at his listed residence.
He was arrested later that day and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
Caleb A. Bellinger, 31, 736 W. Main St., Apt. 5, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny and resisting arrest.
At about 9:30 p.m., Mr. Bellinger allegedly stole two Blink cameras from the porch of a residence at 430 Grove St., Apt. 2.
When officers attempted to arrest him later that day, he ran and pulled away from officers attempting to take him into custody. He was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing, and the person whose cameras he allegedly stole is requesting a stay-away order of protection.
Sarah JV Herman, 27, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Ms. Herman was allegedly in possession of several credit and debit cards that didn’t belong to her.
She was arrested Wednesday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
