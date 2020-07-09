WATERTOWN — Henry Arencibia, 35, 19226 US RT 11 15, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly disobeyed a stay away order of protection out of city court.
At about 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Mr. Arencibia allegedly stopped at the residence of Nichole Ives, who is protected in the order, according to a police report.
Mr. Arencibia was transported to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Crystal L. Heath, 41, was charged by city police with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Ms. Heath was arrested July 3 and released with a ticket to appear in city court September 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.