WATERTOWN — Matthew R. Alexis, 23, of 305 Gotham St., Apt. 9, was charged by city police this week with unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image.
On July 26, 2020, Mr. Alexis allegedly posted an intimate photo on Facebook of a woman who was identifiable. The photo, which was sent to him with the reasonable expectation that it would remain private, contained an intimate part of her body, according to a police report.
He was arrested this week and it was later discovered that an active warrant was out on Mr. Alexis.
He was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
