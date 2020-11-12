WATERTOWN — Michael J. Earl, 30, 311 Walker Ave., was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child after police say a child crawled out a second-story window and onto the roof, all while allegedly under his supervision.
Mr. Earl is accused of failing to provide adequate supervision after the 4-year-old child crawled on to the roof Sunday at his listed residence. Mr. Earl was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Yaneasha V. Corriders, 26, 419 Merriman Ave., was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt after contacting a person who has a stay-away order against her.
Ms. Corriders is alleged to have called the protected party on Oct. 19, roughly three days after the order was issued. She was arrested, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
