WATERTOWN — Stephanie L. Douglas, 44, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police with second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal trespassing.
At about 9:53 a.m. Tuesday, Ms. Douglas allegedly remained in an apartment after having been evicted. She also allegedly bent a police officer’s finger backward as she was being handcuffed. She was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Wendell Horton, 40, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault.
At about 9:45 p.m. Sept. 15, Mr. Horton allegedly choked and punched a man in the face, causing severe swelling and a trip to the hospital. He also allegedly prevented the man from dialing 911 by breaking his cellphone, which is worth $529.97.
Mr. Horton was arrested on the charges Tuesday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
