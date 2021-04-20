WATERTOWN — Dennis S. Snyder, 46, 26905 Libby Lane, Evans Mills, was charged by city police Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Police say that at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Mr. Snyder was allegedly at 511 Emerson St., when he restrained Heather Snyder, who has a stay-away order of protection against him, from leaving the residence. Later on, at about 1:30 a.m., Mr. Snyder allegedly went to Ms. Snyder’s residence on Winslow Street and grabbed her throat and face.
Mr. Snyder was arrested at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, taken to jail and then held pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.