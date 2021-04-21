WATERTOWN — Manuel G. Gandia, 37, 643 Academy St., was charged by city police Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment.
Police say that at about 1 p.m., Mr. Gandia was at his listed residence when he allegedly pinned a 15-year-old boy against a wall by the neck, making it difficult for the child to breathe. Mr. Gandia also allegedly slammed him on the floor multiple times.
He was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
