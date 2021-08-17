WATERTOWN — Shawn P. O’Leary, 47, 502 Academy St., was charged by city police Monday with second-degree menacing as a hate crime, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
At about 10:32 p.m. Monday at 732 W. Main St., Mr. O’Leary allegedly displayed a 7-inch hunting knife in front of a Black woman, telling her he was going to harm her and using racial epithets.
He was arrested shortly afterward and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Jazmine N. Wilson, 23, 1109 Washington St., Apt. C, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt after she allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
Ms. Wilson allegedly violated the order shortly after midnight Tuesday at her listed residence. She was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
