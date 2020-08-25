WATERTOWN — Dennis S. Snyder, 45, 532 Emerson St., was charged by city police with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment on Monday.
At about 9 p.m. at 833 W. Main St., Mr. Snyder allegedly choked Heather Snyder during a domestic incident. He is also alleged to have punched her in the face and in the back of the head.
Mr. Snyder was taken to jail and held pending and arraignment hearing.
Charles T. Howard, 41, 1101 Franklin St., and Kelly S. Howard, 38, also of 1101 Franklin St., were charged by sheriff’s deputies with petit larceny after they allegedly stole $101.24 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Monday.
Mr. and Ms. Howard were arrested shortly before 9 p.m. and later issued tickets to appear in city court in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.