WATERTOWN — Mariah P. Armstrong, 20, 140 Central St., was charged by city police recently with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest after allegedly punching a 16-year-old in the face several times, according to a police report.
Last Friday, Ms. Armstrong allegedly punched the teen in the face several times before not giving up her own hands to be arrested.
She was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing in City Court.
The victim is requesting a stay-away order of protection.
Sabion X. Hardy, 20, 140 Central St., Upper, was charged by city police recently with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
Mr. Hardy, last Friday, allegedly dragged a 16-year-old by her hair from the bedroom into the kitchen at 140 Central St.
The obstructing governmental administration charge arose after he allegedly continued to move possible evidence after be told not to several times by officers. He allegedly fought back when officers attempted to arrest him, according to a police report.
He was held in jail pending a video arraignment hearing.
