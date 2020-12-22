WATERTOWN — Jared C. Randall, 37, 114 Seymour St., was charged by city police Monday with third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment after he allegedly threatened a woman with a stun gun.
At about 8:40 p.m., Mr. Randall was at his listed residence when he allegedly made the threat by sparking the stun gun toward the woman. He also, according to a police report, harassed the woman by allegedly dousing her with a bottle of water.
Mr. Randall was arrested roughly an hour after the incident, processed in jail and held for an arraignment hearing.
Steven E. Beach, Jr., 24, 232 W. Main St., was charged by city police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
At about 6:35 a.m. on Nov. 24, Mr. Beach allegedly possessed a waxy substance that tested positive for marijuana. He also possessed one pink pill with the number eight imprinted on it, which would later be verified as a controlled substance, according to a police report. The items were found on Mr. Beach after a parole search of his home.
He was taken to Jefferson County jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court on Jan. 17.
