WATERTOWN — Jason D. Cranmer, 35, 254 E. Main St., was charged by city police early Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment after he allegedly slapped a person who has a stay-away order against him.
Shortly after midnight, police say Mr. Cranmer was at his listed residence when he violated a stay-away order of protection that was issued in early January. He allegedly slapped the protected party across the face twice during a domestic incident.
Mr. Cranmer was arrested and held in jail pending a video arraignment hearing.
