WATERTOWN — Brandi B. Cunningham, 48, of 335 Brainard St., was charged by city police Monday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
At about 5:45 p.m. at her listed residence, Ms. Cunningham allegedly held a knife and threatened to use it on Daniel Moore and Julie Thorigal. She was later arrested, taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Daniel A. Moore, 42, of 125 E. Main St., was charged by city police Monday with third-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly struck a windshield belonging to Brandi Cunningham.
The alleged offense was reported to cause $264.73 in damages, according to a police report.
Mr. Moore was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
