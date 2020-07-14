WATERTOWN — Anthony L. Diggs, 41, 724 Gotham St., was charged by city police with third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged property belonging to Kianna Diggs on Sunday.
At about 4 a.m., Mr. Diggs allegedly smashed two black lamps and a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at a residence on State Street. Belonging to Ms. Diggs, the items had a combined value of $1,120, according to a police report.
Mr. Diggs was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Tyler E. Dawkins, 27, 134 Bishop St. 3, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt after she allegedly violated a valid stay-away order of protection issued out of city court May 7.
On Sunday at about 4 a.m., Ms. Dawkins allegedly entered the residence of the protected party, Kianna Diggs, and engaged in a conversation with her during a domestic incident.
Ms. Dawkins was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Ethan P. Sargent, 38, 615 Holcomb St. Apt. 13, was charged by city police with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Mr. Sargent was arrested on Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
David J. Rasmussen, 31, 22063 US Route 11, was charged by city police with aggravated DWI on Friday. Mr. Rasmussen was arrested at about 2:50 a.m. on Factory Street. He was taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in city court in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.