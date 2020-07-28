WATERTOWN — Shane M. Avery, 32, 126 Union St. 3, was charged by city police with petit larceny Monday after he allegedly stole items from Family Dollar on Arsenal Street.
Mr. Avery was arrested at around 6 p.m., taken to jail and then later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
