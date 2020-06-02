WATERTOWN — Amber L. Payton, 29, 621 Lillian St., was arrested Monday and charged with petit larceny.
According to a city police report, on May 25, Ms. Payton allegedly stole a PlayStation 4 belonging to Brad Heise valued at $391.89.
Ms. Payton was arrested June 1, transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Donald S. Delaney, 42, 232 W. Main St., was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
At around 2 a.m., Mr. Delaney allegedly threw a Mason jar at Yanina Elliott in the parking lot of his residence, a police report said. He also allegedly slapped and punched Ms. Elliott in the face.
Mr. Delaney was transported to the PSB and held pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.