WATERTOWN — Jesse A. LeClair, 51, 722 Holcomb St., was charged by city police June 3 with endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly pinned a 12-year-old to a wall by the throat.
Mr. LeClair allegedly committed the offense at about 11:26 a.m. on June 3. He was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
