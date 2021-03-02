WATERTOWN — Joseph R. Darling, 33, 203 Mechanic St., was charged by city police Sunday with resisting arrest after he allegedly attempted to stop officers from making an arrest of a different person.
At about 11 p.m., Mr. Darling was at his listed residence when he allegedly got between Christy Lindsay and the officers attempting to arrest her.
Mr. Darling was taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Christy A. Lindsay, 34, 203 Mechanic St., was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree obstructing governmental administration after she allegedly grabbed a document from officers as they were conducting an investigation.
At about 11 p.m., Ms. Christy allegedly grabbed a form that officers were attempting to complete during an investigation.
She was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Eugene Muhammad, 54, 133 Maywood Terrance, was charged by city police Monday with endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly masturbated in front of his 3-year-old grandchild.
Mr. Muhammad was arrested for the alleged offense, taken to jail and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
