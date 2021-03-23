WATERTOWN — Kyle C. Duvall, 21, 328 Franklin St., was charged by city police Tuesday with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.
At about 1 a.m., Mr. Duvall was allegedly yelling obscenities at his neighbors from his porch at his listed residence. He then allegedly attempted to prevent officers from making an arrest of another person by lunging at the officers and kicking one in the knee, according to a police report.
Mr. Duvall was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Klair Y. West, 29, 1708 Ohio St., was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny after she allegedly stole hair dye from Kinney Drugs.
At about 7:24 p.m., Ms. West allegedly left the store on State Street with the hair dye concealed in her purse. It was valued at $7.99. Ms. West was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing.
She was later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Alexander M. LaParr, 32, 101 Commerce Park Drive, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny after he allegedly stole a charcoal grill.
At about 10 a.m. on March 12, Mr. LaParr allegedly stole the 14-inch grill at the Travelodge hotel on Arsenal Street. He was arrested Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Tyler J. Shaw, 24, 126 N. Orchard St., was charged by city police last week with petit larceny after he allegedly stole a package from a porch.
At about 12:20 p.m. on March 18, Mr. Shaw allegedly stole the package, which was valued at $260, from the porch at 122 N. Orchard St.
Mr. Shaw was processed in jail and later turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant.
Flosier C Lucas, 38, 1620 Huntington St., was charged by city police recently with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly left two children unattended while she drove her boyfriend to work.
Ms. Lucas allegedly left the children at her listed residence on March 18. She was processed in jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Delbert W. Hargis, 44, 1620 Huntington St., was also charged by city police recently with endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly left children unattended while his girlfriend drove him to work.
Mr. Hargis allegedly left the children on March 18 at his listed residence. He was processed in jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
