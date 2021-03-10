WATERTOWN — Kevin S. Reyes, 21, of 775 Rand Drive, was charged by city police Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
At about 9:12 p.m., Mr. Reyes was allegedly in possession of 3.8 ounces of marijuana. He was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
A bench warrant was issued on Darvin C. Mitchell, 32, of 328 Clay St.
He was processed and then turned over to state police.
