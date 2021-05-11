WATERTOWN — Jessica L. Nason, 36, 11 Public Square, Apt. 201, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree criminal contempt after she allegedly violated an order of protection.
Ms. Nason violated the order Monday by contacting the protected party, Brain Gunn, by sending him multiple text messages.
She was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Mr. Gunn, 43, 522 Washington St., Apt. 303, was also charged by city police Monday with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly also violated an order of protection that protected Ms. Nason.
He, too, was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
