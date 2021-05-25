WATERTOWN — Curtis L. Williams, 26, of 24428 Route 11, Calcium, was charged by city police Tuesday with driving while intoxicated.
Mr. Williams was charged after a traffic stop on Public Square at about 12:09 a.m.
He was taken to jail and later released with tickets to appear in City Court.
Amber L. Gilmore, 28, of 274 Cole Road, Richville, was charged by city police Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic violations.
Ms. Gilmore was arrested at about noon Monday after a traffic stop on Arsenal Street.
She was later released with tickets to appear in City Court and then turned over to state police on unrelated charges.
