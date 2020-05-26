WATERTOWN — Tiffany M. Booth, 28, of 141 N. Meadow St., was arrested on Monday at 10:25 a.m. after police allege she attempted to shoplift a pack of Nicoderm CQ patches and a Thermalon black wrap from the Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street. Ms. Booth was charged with petit larceny.
She was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for the Watertown City Court on August 25.
Heather L. Collins, 33, whose last known address is 629 Lansing St., was arrested on Monday at 12:29 p.m. after police allege she trespassed in an apartment at 232 W. Main St., along with Jesse R. Davis.
Ms. Collins was charged with second degree criminal trespass.
She was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for the Watertown City Court on August 24.
Mr. Davis, 24, of 232 W. Main St., Apt. 24, was also arrested for trespassing in the apartment at 232 W. Main St. on Monday at 12:29 p.m.
Mr. Davis was charged with second degree criminal trespass.
He was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for the Watertown City Court on August 24.
Kareem C. Jones, 21, of 126 N. Orchard St., was arrested on Monday at 2:02 p.m. after police say he violated a restraining order placed against him by Kayla S. Dake, by going to her home.
Mr. Jones was charged with second degree criminal contempt for disobeying a court order.
Mr. Jones was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for the Watertown City Court on August 25.
Seth D. Cummings, 29, of 20263 County Route 181, Apt. B, was arrested on Tuesday at 1:42 a.m. Police say Mr. Cummings stole property with a value of over $1,000 from Al’s Siding at 1001 Marble St. on May 19.
He was charged with fourth degree grand larceny.
Mr. Cummings was processed, released and given an appearance ticket for the Watertown City Court on August 26.
Darlene A. Sanchez, 49, of 337 S. Meadow St., was arrested on Saturday when police executed a bench warrant for her arrest. Ms. Sanchez was taken to the city jail and held pending arraignment.
