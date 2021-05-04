WATERTOWN — Corey T. Williams, 33, 423 Clay St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, three counts of aggravated criminal contempt and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.
In December of last year, Mr. Williams allegedly broke into a residence on Wealtha Avenue and struck a woman several times with a closed fist, according to a police report. He’s alleged to have done this in front of two children.
The next day, he allegedly called the woman and said he was going to kill her. Then a day later, he allegedly told the woman he was going to burn her house down, which violated a stay-away order of protection she had against him.
Mr. Williams was arrested, taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Jody A. Ashcroft, 60, 211 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 2, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.
Police say that at about 12:44 p.m., Ms. Ashcroft was at her listed residence when she allegedly threatened to beat up Ashley Ashcroft, who has an order of protection against her.
She was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing. A police report stated that Ms. Ashcroft made several threats that she would physically harm the victim if she was released.
Patrick L. Collins, 40, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police recently with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal contempt after he caused roughly $250 worth of damage to a car owned by a person who has an order of protection against him.
Mr. Collins allegedly damaged the 2003 Subaru Outback at about 7:15 a.m. April 26. He caused damage to the right, front passenger side mirror, driver-side rear quarter panel, front driver-side door and front driver-side quarter panel. The owner, Christie Rivera, has an order of protection against him.
Miguel J. Ramirez, 19, 11 Public Square, Apt. 309, was charged by city police Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he caused roughly $40 worth of damage to a railing belonging to Desiree Barbosa at 258 Moulton St.
Mr. Ramirez was arrested at about 5:45 p.m. Monday and held pending an arraignment hearing.
