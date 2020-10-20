WATERTOWN — Ferkai Freeman, 27, 15674 Eimicke Place, was charged by city police Monday with DWI, aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two traffic violations.
Mr. Freeman was arrested at about 6:50 p.m., taken to jail and released with tickets to appear in City Court. His BAC, or blood alcohol content, was measured at 0.023%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.