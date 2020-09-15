WATERTOWN — Tessa L. Renfro, 41, 323 Sterling St., was charged by city police with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after she allegedly possessed an Ace brand container that didn’t belong to her and was valued at $100.
Ms. Renfro was arrested at about 10:08 a.m., taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in city court on Oct. 7.
Kwuan D. Allen, 30, 207 Wealtha Ave., was charged by city police with second-degree harassment after he allegedly punched a woman in the face with a closed fist last week.
Mr. Allen allegedly punched Francis Richardson during a domestic incident at 657 Olive St., on Sept. 6.
Mr. Allen was later arrested on Monday, processed at the scene and issued a criminal summons answerable to City Court on Sept. 24.
Travis S. Crawford, 36, 156 Sterling St., was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a surveillance camera intentionally.
Mr. Crawford allegedly damaged the camera, belonging to Arturo Roe, on Monday. He was arrested at about 8:15 p.m., taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court on Sept. 30.
