WATERTOWN — Thomas C. Trainham, 57, 661 Factory St., was charged by city police with second-degree criminal impersonation after he allegedly identified himself as his brother to officers.
At about 10:42 p.m. on Monday, Mr. Trainham allegedly identified himself to police officers as his brother, Shawn Trainham. He was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Derrick L. Mack, 26, 19325 Route 11, was charged by city police with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Monday.
Mr. Mack was placed under arrest after a traffic stop on Arsenal Street at about 8 p.m., processed and released with a ticket to appear in City Court in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.