WATERTOWN — Brittany L. Hannum, 29, 126 Maywood Terrance, was charged by city police with petit larceny after she allegedly stole a pregnancy test from Kinney Drugs.
The alleged offense occurred back in March, but Ms. Hannum was arrested on Wednesday, according to a police report.
She was taken to jail, processed and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
