WATERTOWN — Cleveland Ballard, 22, 15105 N. Merline Loop, Evans Mills, was charged by city police with second-degree rape.
According to a police report, in August 2018, when he was 20 years old, Mr. Ballard allegedly had sexual intercourse with a girl who at the time was 14 years old. He was arrested on Tuesday, taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Storm M. Hickox, 28, 108 Creekwood Drive 5, was charged by city police with public lewdness after he allegedly exposed his genitals in front of a woman while standing on the front steps within the fenced-in yard of 786 Lansing St.
The alleged act was seen from public and private property. Mr. Hickox was taken to jail on Tuesday and given a ticket to appear in city court. It’s unclear if he was held in jail.
James R. Kaiser, 45, 825 Lawrence St., was charged by city police with third-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly punched out the front window on a Chrysler sedan.
Mr. Kaiser, on July 9, allegedly broke a window of the black 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan, belonging to Kimberly Fleming, causing $356.39 worth of damage. He was arrested on Tuesday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing in city court.
Corey M. Aldrich, 28, 37088 Pelo Road, Clayton, was charged by city police with third-degree assault after he allegedly struck a man in the face several times on Monday.
At about 7 p.m. on Mill Street, Mr. Aldrich allegedly struck Jeremiah Delgado several times in the face, causing swelling to his right eye, a police report states.
Mr. Aldrich was taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in city court in September.
Walter D. Conway, 39, 24428 Route 11 48, Calcium, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly disobeyed a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Conway disobeyed the order by allegedly going to 502 Binsse St., and arguing with the protected party in the driveway. He also went to the party’s residence.
Mr. Conway was arrested early Wednesday, taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing in city court.
