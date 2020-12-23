WATERTOWN — Twanisha S. Killian-Graham, 312 Gotham St., was charged by city police Tuesday with four felonies and three misdemeanors after she allegedly choked a woman in front of children on Francis Street.
At about 9:40 p.m., Ms. Killian-Graham allegedly broke into 11 Francis St., and choked Jodi Hall, causing her to become dizzy and fear for her life. A 10-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl were present during the incident. The 10-year-old, according to a police report, attempted to stop the alleged attack. Both children had a valid stay-away order of protection against Ms. Killian-Graham, who allegedly attempted to stop Ms. Hall from dialing 911 as well.
Ms. Killian-Graham was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree mischief, second-degree burglary and second-degree strangulation.
She was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Scott C. Lewis, 45, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
At about 7:06 p.m. on Pearl Street, Mr. Lewis allegedly went to the home of the protected party.
He was taken to Jefferson County jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
